Petrol tanker fire kills two, burns four vehicles in Jos

An inferno that enveloped a petrol tanker has claimed the lives of two persons and burnt four vehicles in Jos, Plateau state.

A witness, Sagiru Sani, said the incident occurred in a petrol filling station Friday night, between the hours of 10 and 11 p.m, along Bauchi road in Jos north local government.

Another witness, Ezekiel Dadung, also said fire service officials battled for hours to put out the fire unsuccessfully, adding that the inferno crossed over to a car dealer company and razed four cars.

“The tanker was offloading petrol when it was gutted by fire, two people were burnt beyond recognition. Also four cars in a car stand near the filling station were burnt,” he said.

Some residents living near the scene of the incident attributed the inferno to activities of black marketers.

Since the return of fuel scarcity in Jos, long queues have remained in most filling stations with the attendant spike in unofficial sale of the product on the streets.

