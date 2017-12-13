JUST IN: Petrol tanker on fire in Abuja

A tanker carrying petrol was engulfed by fire at a Conoil filling station, along the airport road in Abuja on Wednesday evening.
As at 7:00 p.m., fire service officials were still trying to put out the fire.
Witnesses said the fire started at about 6:00 p.m.
One of the fire service officials, Gidado Ismail, said there were about six fire vehicles trying to put out the fire.
Petrol tanker on fire in Abuja.
