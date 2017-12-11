IBB varsity Lapai raises fees for non-indigenes

Related News

The management of the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida University, Lapai, has increased fees for students of the institution who are not indigenes of Niger State.

The increase is for the 2017/2018 session.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Mohammad Maiturare, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

He said the management of the institution reviewed the fee from N52, 000 to N93, 000, saying that the increase was inevitable.

The fee for Niger indigenes, however remains at N52, 000, according to him.

He said that returning students were expected to pay N27, 000 and N55, 000 for indigenes and non-indigenes.

The vice-chancellor explained that the increase in fee was necessitated by the high operational costs affecting the smooth running of the institution.

He further explained that the management was mindful of the fact that some students might not be able to meet the new obligation.

He said to that effect, the varsity had thought out the possibility of loan facility for students, which would be paid on instalment basis.

Mr. Maiturare also said that the state government had agreed to avail indigent students the opportunity of an incentive to meet their fees obligation.

He said the management had in a meeting with the Student Union Government agreed to extend the resumption date to give parents and guardians apple time to prepare for the new session.

The vice-chancellor said the old fees been maintained for the last five years, adding the university could no longer operate on that fee. (NAN)