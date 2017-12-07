Plateau PDP chairman abducted

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police on patrol

The Police in Plateau state have comfirmed the abduction of the chairman, People’s Democratic Party PDP, Plateau state chapter, Damishi Sango.

A spokesman of the police command, Terna Tyopev, in a telephone interview Thursday, in Jos, Tyopev said, “some unknown gunmen kidnapped Mr. Sango along Jere-Abuja-Kaduna road.”

Similarly, the state publicity secretary of the party, John Akans, also confirmed the incident.

The official condemned the act and called on security agencies to ensure the unconditional and safe release of the party stalwart.

It was learnt that the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. Mr. Sango is a former minister of sports.

Family sources said Mr. Sango left Jos around 2 p.m. to Abuja for the party’s national convention slated to hold this Saturday.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.