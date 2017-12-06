Kwara tertiary institutions receive N378 million allocation

Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed
The Kwara State Government on Tuesday approved the disbursement of N378 million to tertiary institutions in the state as fourth quarter allocation for 2017.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Ahmed Banu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr. Banu said that the disbursed funds was about N66 million higher than the third quarter allocation of about N312 million which was released in August.

He added that the current disbursement was also higher than the N204 million the state government released as allocation for the first and second quarters of 2017.

“The state government is confident that with the release of these funds the management of the institutions will be able to clear the salary arrears owed their workers.

“We will continue to support our institutions through regular provision of allocation to enable them meet their commitment,’’ he said.

The commissioner listed the benefitting institutions as College of Education, Ilorin; College of Education, Oro; College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Ilorin and College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi.

He said other benefitting institutions included School of Nursing, Oke-Ode and School of Midwifery, Ilorin.

(NAN)

