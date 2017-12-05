Abuja Minister convenes emergency meeting over embassies’ security alerts

Related News

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Muhammed Bello, has convened an emergency security meeting against the backdrop of travel alerts issued by some foreign embassies to their citizens living in Abuja.

This information was made known in a press statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

The FCT Minister, who was represented at the meeting by the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Chinyeaka Ohaa, appealed to residents to take seriously the issues of security in their neighbourhoods, work and worship places.

He said the police and other security outfits have stepped up patrol in reported flashpoints of crime as well as enhanced surveillance on supermarkets, malls and gardens among others.

Mr. Bello was quoted as saying the ban on the use of fireworks in the territory is still in force.

Meanwhile, the security committee set up called on churches and mosques to galvanise their faithful for increased security alert.

“Residents have also been requested to be conscious of their environment and to report suspicious movements within their neighbourhoods to law enforcement agents,” the minister said

The minister said the committee expressed concern over reports of increase in the use of drugs around the city.

According to the statement, representatives of the Nigerian Army at the meeting released a quick response number, ‘193’ to the public.

“The FRSC released the number 122 for traffic control calls. The Nigerian Army disclosed that the number 193 could be used to alert the Army call centre and give locations on crime, insurgency, fire, drug or even of any soldier molesting a civilian. The number, the army representatives noted is available on all the networks.”

The committee said it has commenced security audit of hotels, especially those usually patronised in the FCT to ascertain their security preparedness.

The statement said the FCT commissioner of police, Sadiq Bello, said the police were working with other security agencies to ensure ”visibility policing, intelligence gathering and sharing as well as joint patrols.”