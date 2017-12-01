Accident: Falana sues Abuja authorities, demands N100 million

Femi Falana
Femi Falana [Photo credits: Newsbreakers]

A human rights activist, Femi Falana has dragged the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority, FCDA to court over alleged ‘carelessness’ on the part of the authority in maintaining its roads.

Mr. Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is demanding N100 million in the suit following an incident in October, at the Maitama district, Abuja where he allegedly fell into an open manhole.

According to the suit marked CV/0248/17, the plaintiff (Mr. Falana) is also asking for a refund of his medical expenses during his stay at the National Hospital.

“The plaintiff avers that he paid for various sums for different medical procedures as listed hereunder: Registration: N2, 500.00; XRAY RT Knee: N3, 500.00; POP Application: N30, 000.00; Final Payment on Admission: N173, 580.00.”

