FCT Administration to designate parks for intra-city transport operators

The FCT Transport Secretary, Kayode Opeifa, has announced plans to designate motor parks for intra-city commercial vehicle operators in Abuja within the next few months.

Mr. Opeifa made the announcement during interactive session with members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the initiative was part of efforts by Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to restore sanity to the transport sector in the nation’s capital.

He added that it would also check the frequent clash between commercial drivers and the FCT joint security taskforce.

To this end, Mr. Opeifa said a joint committee would be set up with membership drawn from transport unions and the transport secretariat to work out the modalities.

He solicited the understanding and cooperation of operators with the FCTA in its bid to actualise the Abuja Transportation Master Plan for the benefit of all.

Describing operators as key stakeholders in the sector, the secretary urged them to always toe the path of dialogue in their engagements with government and other players.

He said government was looking into their grievances, including alleged extortion and harassment by security agents, restriction of mini-buses and painted taxis in some areas, among others.

Mr. Opeifa used the opportunity to reiterate that no driver was killed by the FCT taskforce at Wuse Market on November 8 as widely reported in the media.

He urged them to properly verify whatever information they received before taking action and promised to facilitate harmonious relationship between them and the taskforce.

The secretary said “we don’t want tension here or any problem between you and the police. We need you as partners to sanitise the transport sector in the FCT.

“We will soon establish what we call Traffic Management Mayors or Marshals, and you will be actively involved.

“At least 100 of you will be selected to join as traffic controllers and managers in all parts of the territory. We are in the process of making that happen.”

Mr. Opeifa also promised to sustain the interactive sessions with them to promote understanding and synergy.

Some of the union members, including the FCT Chairman of NURTW, Isah Usman, commended the transport secretary for giving them listening ears and promised to cooperate with him.

