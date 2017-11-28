FCTA promotes over 3,000 officials

Related News

The Federal Capital Territory has promoted about 3,000 of its officials.

According to a statement Tuesday evening by the chief press secretary to the Minister of FCT Administration, Cosmas Uzodinma, the development was under the 2016 promotion and confirmation exercises of the FCTA.

“As a result, 46 acting directors have been confirmed as substantive directors and deployed to various secretariats, departments and agencies (SDAs).”

The statement said the Permanent Secretary, FCT Administration, Chinyeaka Ohaa, gave the breakdown while speaking to journalists on measures by the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, to reposition the Administration for greater productivity.

Mr. Ohaa said from January 1, 2018, officers eligible for appointment into the directorate cadre would write examinations as applicable in the Federal Civil Service.

He said the Administration frowned at the experience where officers who enjoyed easy rides to promotion were posted across the service and became seniors over their peers who unfortunately were subjected to stricter promotion procedures.

In another development, said the statement, the Administration has delineated some senior secondary schools as Grade “A” schools, to be headed by Principals of the equivalence of Directors, on Grade Level 17.

“Consequently 10 Secondary Schools have been so graded under the 2017 budget while a further 10 would be upgraded under the 2018 budget following the FCT Minister’s approval.

“Alice Odey-Achu (Mrs) moved from Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) to the Transportation Secretariat; Ado Faskari is now DAF for HHSS, while Justina Maimagani (Mrs), formerly of the Education Secretariat, has been moved to Health Management Board as its DAF,” Mr Ohaa said

“Others affected by the movements include Safiya Umar formerly of Abuja Metropolitan Management Councils (AMMC), now to serve as DAF for Legal Services Secretariat; Abdelhamid Suleiman who moved from Transport Secretariat to AMMC, and Musa Abdulraheem Anumah, who has been deployed to Area Council Services Secretariat as DAF.

“Other changes include Mrs. Eunice Ugochukwu, who now is DAF Education Secretariat, Umar Marafa – Social Development Secretariat and Dr. Lazarus Gaza – former Director, Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, who has gone to Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat.

“Baba Lawan, the former Director of Abuja Environment Protection Board (AEPB), who was redeployed to a special assignment, has been recalled to the Board. The Directors of Common Services Departments were also confirmed but retained their locations. ”

The Permanent Secretary said the FCT Minister had expressed dismay at the situation where qualified officers and directorate cadre teachers spent over 10 years on one grade, noting that this may lead to drop in motivation.

In a related development, the statement said the promotion exercise for staff of UBEB, SEB, and various agencies under the education secretariat had been concluded and will be forwarded for approval soon.