Plateau domesticates child rights act, vows full implementation

The Attorney General and Commssioner for Justice, Plateau State, Jonathan Mawuyau, has said with its domestication of the Child Rights Act, the government would deal decisively with parents who maltreat their children.

The official said this, Friday in Jos, at the unveiling and dissemination of the state’s Child’s Right Law gazetted by the justice ministry in the presence of UNICEF officials

The gazetted law prohibits child marriage, child betrothal, tattoo and skin marks on children, abduction, removal and transfer from lawful custody without the consent of his parents.

Mr. Mawuyau, said the domestication of the Act will bring to an end, cases of child maltreatment all over the state.

“Any parent who maltreats his or her child will be made to face the full wrath of the law”, the official said.

He added that the law does not give ”permission to children to terrorise their parents and other adults in the society.”

“The law is not meant to allow children rebel against their parents and guardians”, he said.

According to Mr. Mawuyau, the law will ensure harmonious relationship between parents and their kids and better welfare for children.

Despite the fact that Nigeria;s child rights law was enacted in 2005, a lot of child abuse related cases are still being reported in the state.

Similarly, the state commissioner of police, Adie Udie, charged the Nigerian govenment to wake up to the global responsibiities of protecting the rights of children.

The commisioner, who was represented by a deputy commissioner of police, Yahaya Abubakar, lamented that issues of the Nigerian child were not taken serious by stakeholders.

“The Nigeria government has failed the child. Each day, people talk about human rights, but the Child’s Right Act should have been domesticated in all the states of the federation and implemented fully, but just a few state governments have done that”, he said.

The Child’s Right Act has 273 sections divided into 25 parts.