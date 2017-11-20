Kwara Police arrest 54 for alleged electoral offences

Police on patrol [Photo: Beegeagle's Blog]

The police in Kwara have arrested 54 persons suspected to have snatched and destroyed election materials in parts of Ilorin on Saturday during the conduct the council elections in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Lawan Ado, said this in Ilorin on Monday.

He said that some of the suspects were arrested at Polling Unit 01, St. William’s Primary School, for allegedly burning ballot papers.

He said others were arrested for allegedly engaging in disorderly behaviour within the vicinity of Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission.

He said the suspects would soon be charged to court.

