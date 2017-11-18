Kwara local govt elections sees good voters turnout

Related News

Residents of Ilorin turned out in their numbers on Saturday for the local government election held across Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting started 9 a.m. after voters were accredited.

Security personnel were stationed at strategic locations in Ilorin.

Police, soldiers, civil defence, Immigration and FRSC officials were also stationed at polling booths to maintain order.

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC), Abubakar Baraje, who voted at Baboko ward I, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of election.

Speaking with journalists after casting his votes, Mr. Baraje said turnout of voters for the election was equally impressive.

He expressed optimism that APC will come out victorious at the end of the day.

NAN also reports that the Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed voted at his home town, Share at about 9.40 a.m.

Mr. Ahmed commended the State Electoral Commission for the smooth conduct of the election.

The governor expressed satisfaction at the turnout of voters and security arrangement.