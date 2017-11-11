Nigeria Police arrest man for alleged sex with boy

Related News

The Nigeria Police, Niger State Command said it arrested a 65-year-old man, Patrick Kalu of railway quarters, Minna for allegedly having anal sex with a 15-years-old boy.

Abigail Unaeze, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, said this while briefing journalists in Minna on Saturday.

“On Nov. 8, 2017, based on reliable information, police detectives arrested one Patrick Kalu aged 65, for allegedly having sex through the anus with a 15 years old boy,’’ she said.

Mrs. Unaeze told journalists that the suspect, who was arrested during the act had kept the victim in his house at the railway quarters for over one year.

She said the suspect lured the unsuspecting victim from Karimo area of Abuja with the intent of securing a job for him, adding “during investigation the suspect confessed to the act.’’

The PPRO said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

The suspect admitted having canal knowledge of the teenage boy, saying it was the handiwork of the devil.

Mr. Kalu who hails from Ohafia in Abia state has three children from his late wife.

Similarly, Mrs. Unaeze also said that between October and November, the command apprehended 13 suspects for armed robbery and culpable homicide.

She said the suspects confessed to the crime and would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

She said the suspects, whose ages range between 18 and 80, were arrested in different parts of the state where the crime were allegedly committed.

The PPRO said that exhibits recovered from the suspects include dane guns, cutlasses, daggers and sticks used in beating their victims to coma.

She enjoined members of the public to assist the police to tackle crime by calling its emergency telephone lines to report crimes, stating that the command had put in place a Rapid Response Unit to respond to distress calls across the state.