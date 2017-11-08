JUST IN: Protests rock Abuja’s Wuse Market

A violent protest is currently ongoing in Wuse Market, Abuja.
The protesters are blocking vehicles and harassing visitors to the market, the largest in the Nigerian capital.
The exact reason for the protest is yet to be ascertained, but protesters said a taxi driver was killed by a task force in the market on Wednesday morning.
Details later…
