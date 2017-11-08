‎DEVELOPING STORY: Wuse market protest spreads, grounds activities in many parts of Abuja

Related News

The protest that started from the Wuse market in Abuja has spread to other parts of the Nigerian capital.

The protesters are blocking vehicles and harassing motorists driving around the market, the largest in the Nigerian capital.

The protest has spread to Berger, a major transit point in Abuja with thousands of motorists and commuters stranded.

The exact reason for the protest is yet to be ascertained, but protesters said a taxi driver was killed by a task force in the market on Wednesday morning.

David Johnson, one of the protesting taxi drivers, said the victim was shot by a soldier on the task force.

“That is how the task force normally terrorise us,” Mr. Johnson told PREMIUM TIMES.

Another protester, who identified himself as Orne, said the shot victim was not dead but was rushed to the hospital.

“We won’t take it anymore,” he said.

Some armed police officers were seen around Wuse and Berger areas trying to calm the situation, while the market remained shut.

More details later…