No-work, no-pay: Plateau govt reverses policy, redeems workers salary

The Plateau State Government on Tuesday commenced payment of workers in 17 councils of the state who suffered the no-work-no-pay policy of the former governor, Jonah Jang.

Mr. Jang had in 2014, refused to pay workers four months’ salaries when they went on strike in protest over non-implementation of payment of their minimum wage during the period.

Paul Seku, Chairman, Plateau Central Zone Committee on Payment of No-work-no-pay for Local Government Staff, disclosed this during the committee’s visit to the Chairman of Pankshin Local Government.

“We are in this council today to commence the payment of the No-work-no-pay to all the local government staff of this council and the remaining four local governments within the Plateau Central Zone including, Mangu, Bokkos, Kanke and Kanam.

“This is in fulfilment of the promise made to the staff by our loving Governor Simon Lalong, when he asked the workers to withdraw the court case in Abuja for amicable settlement.

“We are starting with Pankshin Local Government, and thereafter, move to other local governments where we hope to complete payment within this week,” Mr. Sheku pledged.

Mr. Sheku, who is also the Director General, Plateau Debt Management Committee, explained that the verification would give the committee the opportunity to pay one month out of the four months owed the workers in cash.

According to him, “after this payment, the remaining three months salaries will be paid to them through their accounts in their various banks’’.

Responding, Naomi Golmwen, Chairman, Pankshin Local Government, expressed happiness over the magnanimity of Mr. Lalong and described it as a welcome development.

She expressed the hope and belief that the payment of the fund would go a long way to mobilise the people of Pankshin to retain the governor in 2019.

“This is a long awaited goodwill of the governor that has become a reality today; our community depends largely on salary, and I believe the payment will touch many homes and build their confidence on the government.

“To us as politicians and leaders, it will build a strong support for us to go all and mobilise the people for their cooperation and support for this administration both now and come 2019, when we shall seek their mandate,” she said.

Mr. Golmwen assured the committee of the orderliness of the council’s staff and advised the cashiers to cooperate with the committee for successful verification and payment.

The Council NULGE Chairman, Pankyes Benwuk, described the exercise as a “dream come true” and commended Mr. Lalong for keeping to his promise.

“We hope that the four months being owed us will be completely settled before the end of this year as early pledged by the government,” Mr. Benwuk said.

(NAN)