Dino Melaye attacked at Kabba Day celebration

The controversial senator, Dino Melaye, survived an attack by a mob as his car was reportedly pelted with stones and other dangerous objects at the Kabba Day celebration on Saturday.

The attack is believed to have forced the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to snub the event.

Mr. Bello was reportedly on his way to the venue when he was informed of the incident. He made a U-turn to prevent another ugly scenario.

According to a report by Punch newspapers, all seemed to be well until the senator was leaving the Kabba Township Stadium, after delivering his speech and making a donation of N3 million.

The protesters jeered at him and followed him outside the stadium. They threw stones at his car which was hurriedly driven away from the venue.

The situation was put under control by security officials who used tear gas to disperse the mob.

This led to the reported arrest of one of the thugs who was whisked away in a prison van.

Efforts to contact the senator were not successful as calls and short message sent to the his phone were not answered.