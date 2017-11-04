Opposition party chieftain assassinated In Plateau State

Related News

A Jos East local government chairman under the Action Democratic Party, ADP has reportedly been killed according to an official.

The Plateau state chairman, ADP, Nanyah Daman, who disclosed this said the chieftain was killed by suspected assassins.

“We received the sad news of the gruesome murder and assassination of the Jos East Action Democratic Party ADP chairman Mr. Waziri Fursom on Thursday 2nd November 2017 around 9:00pm in his village”, he said in a statement, Saturday.

According to the party chairman, the deceased was shot several times by the assassins.

The ADP party chairman called on security operatives to arrest those behind the killing.

“We will not accept anything short of arresting those behind the killing of our quiet and unassuming LGA chairman. We demand for fortified security protection to all ADP leaders in the country as the APC (All Progressive Congress) sees us as a threat.”

He also spoke on rising insecurity in the state in recent months.

“It is unfortunate that while the APC government describes itself as restoring peace on the Plateau, we are witnessing political assassinations and killing of farmers by Fulani herdsmen in the land.”

ADP is among the five newly registered parties in the state expected to participate in the forthcoming local government elections slated for February 17, 2018.

Premium Times could not immediately get the reaction of the police to the killing.