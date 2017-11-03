2018 Jos Carnival holds April 3 – Planning Committee

Related News

Solomon Ejila, the Chairman of Planning Committee for 2018 Jos Carnival, says the event will hold on April 3, 2018.

Mr. Ejila disclosed this when he led other committee members on a courtesy visit to the Jos Zonal Office of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Friday.

According to him, the 2018 Jos Carnival will be better in all ramifications than the maiden edition held early this year as the “lapses and loopholes” in the past will be avoided.

“We are here today to intimate you on the activities that will form part of the 2018 Jos Carnival slated for April 3.

“We acknowledge the role NAN played in the maiden edition of the carnival held in April this year. You gave us the desired media coverage beyond our expectation.

“So, we will want to plead that you still extend the same gesture to us in the forthcoming one,” he said.

The carnival chairman said activities for the forthcoming event would start this year with a pageantry scheduled to hold on December 7.

He said that other events like long distance race, among others, would also precede the main carnival.

Ephraims Sheyin, the Zonal Manager, NAN Jos, said the visit was timely as the importance of the forthcoming event to socio-economic and political well being of the state could not be over emphasised.

Mr. Sheyin said the forthcoming carnival would further consolidate the fragile peace being enjoyed in the state and showcase the rich culture and tourism potential of the state.

He assured that NAN would give the event the desired coverage to promote the state to the world. (NAN)