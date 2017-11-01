INEC registers 69,526 new voters in Niger

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered 69, 526 new voters in Niger in the on-going Continuous Voters Registration exercise.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Samuel Egwu, a professor, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Minna.

He explained that 45, 563 of the new voters were males and 23,963 females, adding that all those registered had been issued temporary voter card.

“We have already contacted the leaders of various political parties to mobilize more eligible voters to register,” he added.

The commissioner, however, lamented that the state still has 136,958 unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards, and urged those yet to collect theirs across the 25 local government areas of the state to do so.

(NAN)