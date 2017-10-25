Farmer empowers students with 5,000 exercise books in Kogi

Related News

A philanthropist and farmer, Akinwale Malcolm, on Wednesday donated 5,000 exercise books to students in 10 primary and secondary schools in Kabba area of Kogi State.

Mr. Malcolm, who is the Managing Director of Akincolms Integrated farms, Kabba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja after the donation that the gesture was his little way of contributing to the education of the less privileged in the society.

The philanthropist said that his love for education had endeared him to inaugurate a foundation in the name of his company to support educational development in the area.

Mr. Malcolm urged parents to ensure that their wards went to school to attain minimum basic education.

“We are targeting 10 schools in kabba and our next area of focus will be the schools around Bunu axis of the town,” he said.

“We have distributed notebooks and other educational materials to St. Monica’s College, Sacred Heart Nursery and Primary School, St. Mary’s School, St Andrews Primary School and Comprehensive High School, all in kabba area of the state,” he said.

He also said that the gesture was part of his company’s social responsibility to the society and urged other Nigerians to emulate the gesture.

Mr. Malcolm expressed his determination to help students, especially the less privileged, to make sure that they fulfilled their dreams of acquiring education.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Emmanuel Oshamola, thanked the donor and appealed to other indigenes of the area to emulate the good gesture.

According to him, anyone that will be useful for the nation will start from home.

(NAN)