Kwara promotes 1,578 civil servants

Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed
Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the promotion of 1,578 civil servants across all ministries.

The Chairman, State Civil Service Commission, Salman Adelodun, who disclosed this today in an interview with journalists, said government will begin the release of promotion letters to the affected officers tomorrow.

Mr. Adelodun said out of 1,688 civil servants who registered for the promotion exercise, 1578 scaled through both the written examination and oral interview.

The chairman who described civil service as the engine room of government promised that government would continue to motivate the civil servants through promotion and improved welfare.

He explained that government is not in arrears of promotion of civil servants from grade levels seven to seventeen across all ministries in the state despite the current economic challenges in the country.

Mr. Adelodun added that the promotion would take effect from January this year while the payments would start from next month.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.