Plateau Violence: Controversy, as herders accuse natives of beheading six members

The Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Plateau State chapter, Nura Abdullahi, has alleged that six members of the association were beheaded by natives in Bassa Local Government Area on Sunday.

Mr. Abdullahi made the disclosure in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, on Wednesday. He explained that the association has issued a press release Tuesday on the incident, and condemned the killings.

“We write to express our dismay over the killings and beheading of six (6) innocent Fulani cattle rearers on Sunday, October 15, 2017, by the Irigwe militia in Kuri village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state,” Mr. Abdullahi wrote in the statement indicating the attack occurred despite the dusk to dawn curfew in the local government.

The press release indicated that officials of the association had reported the incident to the police, but no arrest had been made.

“The unfortunate incident was immediately reported to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Bassa Local Government Area and Operation Safe Haven, OPSH, Sector 6, who visited the scene and confirmed the report and burial.

“The incident occurred on Sunday, October 15, 2017, at about 3pm when the Fulani, while grazing their cattle at Kuri village in Bassa LGA were attacked, slaughtered, beheaded and their heads carted away by the Irigwe militia.

“In addition, a total of 40 sheep, nine (9) cows were macheted and killed and a total of two hundred and thirty-two (232) herds of cattle belonging to the families of the deceased persons were rustled.”

It expressed dismay over the renewed violence in the state and called on relevant authorities to bring the unrest to an end.

“MACBAN Plateau State chapter wholeheartedly condemned the killings of all innocent lives, destruction of properties and rustling of Fulani cows.”

Reacting to the allegations, National President, Irigwe Development Association, Sunday Abdu, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES dismissed the allegations.

“Irigwe people are peace-loving and accommodating. Nura (MACBAN chairman) has been my ‘personal friend’ for decades now, but on this issue, he lied and I feel disappointed. For him to have accused my people falsely of killing Fulanis is painful and unfortunate.

“I do not want to join issues with him. But I want the entire world to know that the Fulani we have accommodated for years are today killing us on a daily basis for the past one month and without a just cause.”

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get the reaction of the police to the latest allegations.

Some communities in the area have been ravaged by violence in recent days despite the dusk to dawn curfew imposed by the state government. The violence has claimed over 30 lives in the past week.

On Wednesday, the Adamawa State Governor, Bindow Jibrilla, visited his Plateau State counterpart offering to mediate in the crisis if Fulanis were truly involved.