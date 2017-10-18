UNILORIN student dies five days to convocation

Related News

Tragedy struck on Monday as a graduate of University of Ilorin, Taofeeqah Oloriegbe, died after a brief illness.

The lady, who finished with a Second Class (Upper Division) in Electrical Engineering, died five days to her convocation ceremony slated for Saturday.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted UNILORIN’S Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, on Monday evening, he said the development had not come to his notice.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES Monday evening, a coursemate of the deceased, Adeniran Akeem, said Miss Oloriegbe died after a brief illness. But Mr. Adeniran said she did not graduate with a first class nor was she the overall best student as was posted online.

“I heard she took ill just yesterday (Sunday) and sadly we lost her today (Monday). Yes she was a scholar, she finished with 4.3 or thereabouts but she wasn’t the overall scholar though,” he said.

On Wednesday, Mr. Akogun confirmed the death of the student when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES.

“The lady, Taofeeqah Oloriegbe, actually died. She was a second class graduand of Electrical Engineering,” he told our correspondent.

The 33rd convocation ceremony of the institution holds on Saturday.

Another graduating student of the Faculty of Engineering, Husein Adegoke, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Miss Oloriegbe died after a slight indisposition.

“May Allah forgive all her shortcomings,” he said.