Kidnappers of Kogi polytechnic student demand ransom

FILE PHOTO: Gunmen
Abductors of Adetutu Adebanjo, a student of the Kogi State Polytechnic, have demanded for a N10 million ransom for her release.

A statement by the National Association of Kogi Students, NAKOSS, on Monday said that Ms. Adetutu, a HND 1 student was kidnapped on Friday at Itakpe junction, on Lokoja-Okene road.

It disclosed that she was travelling to Ogun State in a commercial bus when the abductors stopped the vehicle at gunpoint and abducted her.

Salihu Lukman, NAKOSS Director of Student Affairs who signed the statement, said that the abductors had reduced the ransom to N500,000 after negotiations.

“As I speak to you, negotiations are still on going. Today makes it the 4th day now and the poor mother of Adetutu who happens to be a widow can’t afford the ransom.

“We are pleading with the government and the public to come to the aid of this poor student so that we can secure her release,” the statement said.

While confirming the incident, the Public Relation Officer of the state police command, William Aya, said that the police was working hard to rescue the student.

Mr. Aya said that the command had already deployed a special squad which was on the trail of the kidnappers.

He, however, said that he was not aware of the demand for a N10 million ransom by the abductors.

