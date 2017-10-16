Fresh attack reported in another Plateau community

Related News

Residents of Nkiedonwhro area in Irigwe, a community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State have reported a fresh attack in the early hours of Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately confirm the incident or about 27 persons reported dead from the attack.

One of the residents, Paul Agwomo, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that the incident occurred early on Monday.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Police in the state, Terna Tyopev, could also not confirm the casualty or the fresh incident, but said he will investigate through the police officials in the area.

Mr. Tyopev, in a telephone interview, said combined efforts by security agencies have commenced ”to restore permanent peace in Bassa, and other parts of Plateau State.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Agwomo said survivors of Nkiedonwhro community have deserted their abode for fear of more violence.

The state government through the director of press and public affairs, Emmanuel Nanle, in a recent press release imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Bassa following persistent crises in the council.

Late on Saturday, at least six persons were killed and another five injured in two villages of the same local government area.