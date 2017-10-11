Niger Governor dissolves cabinet

Related News

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, on Wednesday dissolved the State Executive Council.

This was announced in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Jibril Ndace.

Mr. Bello, however, retained the three newly-appointed commissioners in the ministries of tourism and culture; mineral resources and livestock and fishery.

The governor directed all the permanent secretaries of the affected ministries to take charge until new appointments were made.

The statement further said that the weekly executive council meetings had been suspended until a new cabinet would be put in place.

Mr. Bello thanked the former members of his cabinet for their contributions, support and commitment to the actualisation of his Restoration Agenda and wished them success in their future endeavour.

(NAN)