Niger Governor dissolves cabinet

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello. [Photo credit: Daily Post]
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello. [Photo credit: Daily Post]

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, on Wednesday dissolved the State Executive Council.

This was announced in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Jibril Ndace.

Mr. Bello, however, retained the three newly-appointed commissioners in the ministries of tourism and culture; mineral resources and livestock and fishery.

The governor directed all the permanent secretaries of the affected ministries to take charge until new appointments were made.

The statement further said that the weekly executive council meetings had been suspended until a new cabinet would be put in place.

Mr. Bello thanked the former members of his cabinet for their contributions, support and commitment to the actualisation of his Restoration Agenda and wished them success in their future endeavour.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.