Kwara LG Polls: Electoral Commission to engage 4,000 ad hoc staff

The Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission on Tuesday said it would engage 4, 000 ad hoc staff for the conduct of November 18 council elections in the state.

The Chairman of the commission, AbdulRahman Ajidagba, made this known to newsmen in llorin, the state capital.

He said that adequate arrangement had been made for the training of the ad hoc personnel to ensure that the election was successful and credible.

Mr. Ajidagba said accreditation and voting would take place simultaneously in the 193 wards in the 16 local government areas of the state during the election.

He said that the commission was fully ready for the exercise as efforts had been intensified to ensure that the elections were devoid of irregularities.

The chairman disclosed that 11 political parties would participate in the elections.

He advised the political parties to participate in educating the electorate on the nitty-gritty of election, particularly on the danger of violence and malpractice.

Mr. Ajidagba decried that the parties were not doing enough on voter education and called for reversal of the trend.

He assured of free, fair and credible election that would be acceptable by all stakeholders.

(NAN)