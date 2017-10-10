Plateau confirms new case of lassa fever

Plateau state on map

The Plateau State government on Tuesday confirmed a suspected case of Lassa fever in the state.

The commissioner of health, Kuden Kamshak, a medical doctor said the infected persons had been quarantined.

“Currently, there is a case of Lassa fever in Tudunwada, here in Jos, but the infected persons have been quarantined alongside with his brother. The said person also has symptoms of yellow fever,” he said.

He added that “the entire family of the patient had been put under surveillance for the next 21 days.”

The health commissioner made the disclosure Tuesday in Jos, in an interview with journalists, while speaking on measures being taken by the state health officials to prevent possible outbreak of monkeypox in the state.

Monkeypox has already been recorded in seven states. However, one of the states listed, Ogun, has denied claims of the outbreak of the viral disease.

Mr. Kamshak advised residents of the state to observed proper hygiene and be ”watchful of strange people arround them.”

He however said people should not panic adding that monkeypox disease was curable.

