Two NYSC members drown, another released by kidnappers

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Nasarawa State, has said that two members of the service drowned in a river in Assakio community, Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

Zainab Isah, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, made this disclosure to journalists in Lafia on Tuesday.

Ms. Isah said that Oguntola Babatunde and Danjuma Salihu went to the river in the evening of October 8 to swim but drowned, following which an Assistant Commissioner of Police informed the service about the incident.

“It is very sad but I know God will grant them eternal rest and grant all of us, including their families, the fortitude to bear the loss. I can only say that we are bereaved but God knows better,” she said.

She called on other corps members to be very careful and always obey the rules of their host communities.

“What I heard from a very reliable source was that some farmers had drowned in that river some years back.

“So when corps members enter a community, they should ask questions and watch their steps,” she said.

Ms. Isah added that the bodies of the deceased had since been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia.

The official also confirmed the release of Blessing Nwapa, the kidnapped Batch A Stream 1 female youth corps member posted to the state.

Ms. Isah said that Ms. Nwapa from Abia, who was kidnapped on Friday, October 6, in Udege Mbeki community of Kokona Local Government Area was released on Sunday.

“She was kidnapped on Friday on her way from the bank in company of some other corps members.

“They were robbed and after that she was picked up and taken away. She was the only female among them that day,” she said.

She explained that the NYSC in collaboration with the state government, security agencies and the Traditional Ruler of Osu Ojiri, Halilu Bala-Usman, swung into action to effect her release.

“Gov. Tanko Al-Makura played a vital role in securing the release of the corps member through the Osu Ojiri whom he communicated with because it happened in his domain.

The governor directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that the corps member was unhurt and untouched.

“I want to thank the governor for the fatherly role he played in securing the freedom of the corps member.

“I also thank the Osu Ojiri of Undege Mbeki, all the security agencies and even the vigilante in the community. I just want to thank everybody for the vital roles they played.

I also thank the Director-General of NYSC, Sule Kazaure. He also played an important role. He gave me the moral support,” she said.

The coordinator, however, refuted claims that the youth corps member was raped by her kidnappers,

She said that all necessary medical investigations carried out at Federal Medical Centre in Keffi proved otherwise.

“The corps member was never raped. I have visited the hospital with her and have the result proving that she is medically okay.

“So, I want to dispel that rumour that she was raped. Most importantly, the corps member has used her own mouth to say she was not raped.

“Yes she was beaten but never raped because at the time she was kidnapped, she was bleeding heavily.

“So, when they saw that she was menstruating, they didn’t want her again and started beating her. I can authoritatively tell you she was rescued unhurt,” she said.

Ms. Isah said that the female corps member would be taken to Government House on Tuesday to see the governor before any further step would be taken on her case.

Meanwhile, Idrisu Kennedy, the spokesman of the police command in the state, also confirmed the rescue of the kidnapped female corps member.

He said that efforts were underway to arrest the kidnappers and bring them to justice.

(NAN)