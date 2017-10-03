Kwara Governor Ahmed reshuffles cabinet

Related News

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle involving four commissioners to re-energise governance in the state.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the Kwara State Government, Isiaka Gold, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed

approved the movement of Idris Garba from the Ministry of Energy to the Ministry of Industry and Solid Mineral Resources while Fumilayo Oniwa moves from Ministry of Industry and Solid Mineral Resources to the Ministry of Commerce and Cooperatives.

Continuing, the Secretary to the State Government said Ahmed Rifun is posted from the Ministry of Commerce and Cooperatives to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development whose erstwhile Commissioner, Muideen Alalade, is now in charge of the Ministry of Energy.

Mr. Gold said all the postings are with immediate effect.