2017 Hajj: Plateau state announces death of one pilgrim

The Commissioner of Information, Plateau state, Mohammed Nazif, has said the state lost one of the pilgrims who performed the 2017 Hajj.

Mr. Nazif stated this in an interview with journalists on arrival from Saudi Arabia on Monday.

“We had a successful journey, but unfortunately, we lost one, but here in the country, the pilgrim died on the way to Jos, after arriving from Mecca. We pray Allah for Aljana (Heaven) for the departed.”

The Plateau contingent was airlifted to and from Saudi Arabia at the Bauchi International Airport.

Also speaking, the leader of the Plateau Muslim pilgrims contingent, Dayebu Garga, said the spiritual journey was rewarding as the pilgrims had fulfilled one of the cardinal obligations in Islam.

Mr. Garga thanked God for a successful journey. He appreciated the Plateau state government for facilitating the journey through adequate logistics.

It was learnt that 1012 pilgrims from the state performed the annual pilgrimage. Each paid about N1.5 million Naira while some were sponsored by the state government.

There was no case of any abscondment from the state.