Twelve communities sign peace pact in Jos

Twelve communities in Plateau State in conjunction with a group, “Humanitarian Dialogue” have resolved to live in peace with one another and equally urged community leaders to prevail on their subjects to embrace peace.

The communities, in a communiqué jointly signed by representatives after a meeting in Jos on Monday, challenged community leaders to ensure peaceful coexistence among their people.

“We are calling on all community leaders and other relevant stakeholders, such as religious/cultural organizations to be in constant touch with their members, especially the youth, to maintain peace and respect one another regardless of ethnic and religious differences. We implore all community leaders and relevant stakeholders to report to security officials breaches to law enforcement for a prompt response,” the communique noted.

Representatives of the different communities who signed the pact include Agwon Isha, Aminu Zang, Salihu Umar, Zacch Nwankpa, Bankole Falade, Joseph Jemkur and Alice Nderitu who signed for Humanitarian Dialogue.

The communique noted that the communities acknowledge the need for continuous dialogue and cooperation across religious groups, communities, civil society, government at all levels and the general public to resolve conflict and ensure durable peace and security or all.

The group expressed worries over renewed violence in Jos, and said the incident was capable of throwing the state into another round of violence.

“Humanitarian Dialogue is very concerned with the unfortunate incident that occurred in Jos and Bukuru metropolis on the 14th of September 2017. This had the potential of affecting the hard-earned peace in Jos, the state capital and indeed, Plateau state.”

Jos had been rocked by a communal crisis in recent weeks with the state government imposing a curfew recently to ensure the safety of lives and property.