Two killed in auto-crash in Kogi

FRSC officials
FRSC officials

Two persons died on-the-spot on Sunday in an accident which occurred on the Ajaokuta/Ayangba Road in Kogi State.

The Kogi Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Olusegun Martins, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said that the accident, which involved a car and a mini-bus, occurred at the Ogbabo/Ojodu-Idah junction on the road.

Mr. Martins explained that the accident was due to a head-on collision between the car, with vehicle registration number (Abuja) ABJ 647 KC, and the mini-bus with vehicle registration number (Abuja) RSH 931 HF.

The FRSC Sector Commander said that the two victims, a man and a woman, were among the 13 persons involved in the accident, saying that 11 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He said that the injured were taken to the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, for treatment, while the corpses were similarly deposited in the morgue of the same hospital.

According to him, the road has been cleared of the obstructions by FRSC personnel, to allow for free flow of traffic, while investigations into the cause of the accident will commence soon.

