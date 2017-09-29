Kwara Govt. relaxes sanction on traditional rulers

Related News

The Kwara State Government has relaxed the sanctions imposed on the traditional rulers of Iloffa and Odo-Owa following the outbreak of violent crises between the two communities in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Following the clashes, the state government stopped the salaries of the traditional rulers, restricted them to their domains and excluded them from official assignments for three months.

Announcing the relaxation of the sanctions, the Secretary to the State Government, Isiaka Gold, said the punishment has now been reduced to 30 days.

Mr. Gold said the review follows the intervention and appeal by the Chairman of the state Council of Chiefs who is the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

He said Mr. Sulu-Gambari had assured that the Aloffa of Ilofa and the Olota of Odo-Owa would ensure peace and harmony between their neighbouring communities.

Stating that the state government was prepared to protect the lives and property of the people of the state, Mr. Gold urged all communities to ensure peace with their neighbours.

He warned that the full weight of the law would be brought down on anyone found to be promoting violence or discord between and among communities in the state.