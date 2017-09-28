Kwara completes installation of equipment at IVTEC

Related News

Ahead of the formal commissioning of the International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College, IVTEC, Ajase-Ipo, the Kwara State government has completed installation of equipment and training tools at the college.

The State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Musa Yeketi, who made this known in Ilorin on Thursday, said that the modern equipment and tools are for the five pioneering departments of the institution.

According to him, the departments are Masonry and Carpentry, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Welding, as well as Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning.

He also disclosed that the state government is partnering with the World Bank under its Youth Employment and Social Support Operation, YESSO, programme to sponsor first set of students of IVTEC.

The commissioner said the partnership is to allow interested youth from less privileged families to have access to training at the college and that the prospective beneficiaries will be selected across the 16 local government areas of the state as contained in the YESSO database.

He explained that the World Bank representative, Foluso Okunmadewa, and the YESSO Task Team leader had early this month visited IVTEC to evaluate and consider possible areas of partnership with the College.

Mr. Yeketi also said that the college has completed the construction of a police post to ensure the safety of staff, students and facilities.

Meanwhile, the pioneer rector of IVTEC, Wendy Kay Daeges, has resigned her appointment following the demise of her father and the need for her to return to the United States to take care of her aged mother.

The commissioner further disclosed that the state government has appointed Sunday Bello as the new Registrar and Oladiran Ifeoluwa as new IT Systems Manager for the college.