Plateau fixes date for local govt elections

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has fixed February 17, 2018 for local government elections in the state.

A statement by its Chairman, Fabian Ntung, in Jos on Wednesday stated that timetable and guidelines for the elections had also been released.

He noted that “we wish to inform political stakeholders and indeed the public that timetable and guidelines for the conduct of local government elections have been released.

“The elections will take place on Saturday, February 17, 2018.

“We appeal to all concerned to go about the political process in a peaceful manner in line with laid down rules.”

Mr. Ntung reassured of the commission’s determination to conduct free, fair, transparent and peaceful polls.

