Plateau FRSC gives October 4 deadline to drivers without driving licences

The Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has said drivers without driving licences and unregistered vehicles will not ply the highways from October 4.

The command’s Public Education Officer, Andrew Bala, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Jos that it would commence a special patrol in the state from that date.

According to Mr. Bala, the special patrol is tagged “Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence and Vehicle Particulars”.

He said that it would form part of the FRSC’s “ember months” safety measures aimed at ensuring safer roads for all users.

“We wish to inform the general public, particularly motorists in Plateau, of our plans to begin a special patrol to rid the state’s highways of unprofessional drivers and unregistered vehicles.

“The essence is to ensure sanity, professionalism and total safety of lives and property on the roads.

“Most of these unprofessional drivers have over time become nuisance on our highways; and so, it is high time we decimated the ugly trend,” he said.

The public education officer appealed to all categories of motorists to comply with the directive for the safety of all.

(NAN)