UniAbuja announces October 3 for commencement of full academic activities

The University of Abuja is to commence full academic activities on October 3, following the suspension of the nationwide strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Waziri Mohammed, disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview with the New Agency of Nigeria in Gwagwalada.

He told NAN that since the university has formally resumed after the ASUU strike, the management had been working on the time table for revision and examinations at all levels.

Meanwhile, the President, Students Union Government, Ajiboye Okoyekola, had earlier forwarded messages to students briefing them on issues regarding resumption.

He enjoined them to stay off the hostels as fumigation and general cleaning was ongoing.

“The students should please bear with any inconveniences this decision may bring,” he said.

He, however, urged the students to study hard, adding that exams would likely start on October 9.

