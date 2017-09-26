Plateau governor Simon Lalong loses brother

Related News

Tsenba Bako, the younger brother of the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, is dead.

A personal assistant to the Governor, Naandoet John, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES confirmed that Mr. Bako died on Tuesday morning but could not speak further on the cause of death.

Before his demise, Mr. Bako was a lecturer, department of Management Sciences at the University of Jos.

An alumni of the department, Mark Lodam, also confirmed the death, stating that Mr. Bako was said to have suffered from an unknown illness for months.

He was survived by a wife and children.