Plateau governor Simon Lalong loses brother

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong [Photo credit: Plateau News Online]
Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong [Photo credit: Plateau News Online]

Tsenba Bako, the younger brother of the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, is dead.

A personal assistant to the Governor, Naandoet John, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES confirmed that Mr. Bako died on Tuesday morning but could not speak further on the cause of death.

Before his demise, Mr. Bako was a lecturer, department of Management Sciences at the University of Jos.

An alumni of the department, Mark Lodam, also confirmed the death, stating that Mr. Bako was said to have suffered from an unknown illness for months.

He was survived by a wife and children.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.