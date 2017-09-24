Five Kwara officials arraigned for alleged forgery

Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed
The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, KWIRS, has arraigned five government officials before the state Revenue Court for alleged criminal conspiracy and forgery of tax receipts.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by Lateef Okandeji, the Director of Legal and Enforcement at the agency.

Mr. Okandeji said that one of the officials works with KWIRS while the four others are with the state Bureau of Lands.

According to the statement, the agency in August discovered that some prospective tax payers within Ilorin and its environs were being issued with fake receipts of the agency indicating huge payments by the tax payers.

Mr. Okandeji said the agency thereafter petitioned the police who arrested the accused persons in the course of investigation.

He listed the names of the accused as Adebola Ajibare, 37, (KWIRS), Adeleke Hakeem, 34, Moshood Isiaka, 33, Adisa Abdullahi, 32 and Ayilara Adenike, 42.

He said the accused persons have confessed to the crime.

According to the director, they had conspired and forged the documents of the revenue agency to defraud innocent tax payers.

The magistrate, Shade Lawal, admitted the accused to bail and adjourned the case to October 10, for further mention.

