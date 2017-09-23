Plateau swears-in new chief judge

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong [Photo credit: Plateau News Online]

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, on Saturday swore-in a new state chief judge, Yakubu Dakwak, in an acting capacity to avoid a vacuum in the state’s judiciary service.

He said he did this so as to avoid unnecessary confusion that could trail the administration of justice in the state.

“Nature abhors a vacuum and so does the judiciary. I have therefore considered it imperative to exercise without delaying the duty of swearing-in an acting chief judge for the state, through the administration of the oath of office and allegiance in keeping with the provision of section 271 (2) (3) and particularly sub-section (4) of the 1999 Constitution as Amended,” the governor said.

Mr. Dakwak was sworn in at the government house, Jos, in the presence of the Speaker of the state assembly, Peter Azi, among other top state government officials.

It will be recalled that the immediate past chief judge, Pius Damulak, retired from service on Friday, after attaining the required age peg.

Governor Lalong explained further that the state had adhered to the accepted succession requirements in the selection.

“Today’s swearing-in of My Lord, Hon. Justice Yakubu Gyang Dakwak as acting chief judge of Plateau in keeping with judicial precedence, and the time-tested tradition of succession on the Bench by seniority, marks the official retirement and exit of my Lord Justice Pius Damuluk,” he said.

