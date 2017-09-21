Kwara govt partners NGO on free cancer screening for women

Related News

The Kwara State government, in partnership with a non-Governmental Organisation, LEAH Foundation, has flagged off free health check and cancer screening for 4000 female civil servants in the state.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Ayinke Saka, said this at the press conference to herald the screening on Thursday.

She noted that 4000 female civil servants drawn from the 16 local government areas of the state will benefit from the free screening.

Ms. Saka stressed that the screening exercise will be of immense benefit to the female civil servants in the state.

She further added that the screening will be extended to other women and men in subsequent phases of the project.

Earlier in his address, the Head, Leah Health Iniative, Ayo Adesokan, noted that the beneficiaries would be screened for breast and cervical cancer as well as Hepatitis B.

He added that the exercise will avail the beneficiaries the opportunity to know their health status so as to seek early help where necessary and be reminded to adopt health healthy living practices.

Mr. Adesokan disclosed that breast cancer is the most common malignancy in Nigeria, killing over 25,000 women annually.

He added that medical check ups create opportunities for early detection of ailments and prompt initiation of treatment.

Mr. desokan said the screening exercise will run for 6 weeks from Monday, September 25.