Again Plateau relaxes curfew hours

The Plateau State government has further relaxed the dusk to dawn curfew imposed on the state capital Jos, last week Thursday following riots which claimed two lives.

It has reviewed the curfew hours from 12 midnight to 6 a.m. each day.

A statement by the director of press and public affairs to the governor, Emmanuel Nanle, on Thursday said relative peace has returned to the state, hence the decision of the government.

“The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong having considered further the steady improvement in the state of security within the Greater Jos-Bukuru metropolis since the imposition of a dusk to dawn curfew, on Thursday the 14th of September 2017 and its subsequent relaxation on Sunday the 17th of September, 2017 has approved a further relaxation of the curfew from 12 midnight daily to 6am of the subsequent day with effect from Thursday 21st September 2017 until further notice.”

It, however, charged security operatives to continue policing the state to ensure maximum security of lives and property.

“All security operatives are to ensure law and order always, in areas of concern within the metropolis that are currently being intensively patrolled and policed, to guarantee the safety and rights of all citizens to go about their businesses without let or hindrance.”

The press statement also urged citizens to be vigilant.