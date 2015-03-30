Youth protest Jang’s Senatorial election victory, hold election officers hostage

Related News

Youth, at the collation center for the Plateau north senatorial election, have protested the results that gave the senatorial election victory to incumbent Governor Jonah Jang.

According to the results declared by the returning office for Jos North, Iliya Gofwen, Mr. Jang won with 234,455 votes, defeating the All Progressive Congress candidate Eunice Sambo, who scored 221,274 votes.

According to the youth, the total number of votes for the PDP and APC in the election put together, was above the accredited number of voters in the elections.

The rampaging youth blocked all exits of the collation center. It took the timely intervention of security operatives stationed at the venue to rescue the electoral officials and enable them escape unhurt.

Efforts to get the reactions of the APC over the Plateau North senatorial elections through the media campaign officer of the APC gubernatorial candidate failed, as he kept rejecting the calls.

Excess votes

The Jos north local government received a total number of 319,432 Permanent Voter Cards at the end of distribution on March 25.

Following announcement of the Jos North election results, the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Goodluck Jonathan, scored a total of 549,615 votes.

The APC Presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, got 429,140 votes, from the 4,041 polling units across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

At the Plateau south senatorial district, Jeremiah Useni of the PDP defeated John Shagaya of APC with 126,164 votes.

Mr. Shagaya, a former senator at the sixth assembly, scored 89,788 votes.

Joshua Dariye of the PDP won the election to retain his seat at the National Assembly for Plateau central senatorial district with 189,150 votes.

For House of Representatives elections, Timothy Golu of the PDP who contested the Pankshin, Kanke Kanam federal constituency won his seat.

However, the APC candidate, Sulieman Kwande, won the House of Representatives for Jos North/ Bassa federal constituency for the second time, to retain his seat. Mr. Kwande, defeated the immediate past Commissioner of Works in Plateau state, Chris Hassan, of PDP.

Mr. Kwabde’s counterpart in Wase, Idris Maje, also retained his position at the House of Representatives for the third time with a wide margin.

APC in Wase scored 35,727 with the ruling PDP scoring 10,697 votes.

The House of Representatives seat for Jos south/Jos east was won by the immediate Commissioner for Justice, Edward Pwajok.

For the House of Representatives seat for Mikang, Quanpan Shendam Federal Constituency, Johnbull Shekarau of the PDP clinched the seat.

Also, Solomon Maren, a former Commissioner for Urban Development, won the Mangu Bokkos House of Representatives seat.

Similarly, Istifanus Gyang of the PDP won the Barkinladi/Riyom federal constituency seat.