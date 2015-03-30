APC wins 2 Senate seats in Nasarawa

Related News

The All Progressives Congress has won two senatorial seats in Nasarawa State in Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

The incumbent senator, Abdullahi Adamu, representing Nasarawa West senatorial district returned to the Senate after polling 92, 804 votes to defeat former House of Representative member, Ahmed Wadada, who scored 88, 214.

Mohammed Abdullahi, the INEC returning officer of Nasarawa West made the declaration at the collation centre in Keffi, Keffi local government area of the state.

“By the power conferred on me by the electoral act, I’m hereby declaring Abdullahi Adamu of the All Progressives Congress who scored a total votes of 92,804 to defeat his closest opponent, Alh. Ahmed Wadada of PDP who scored 88,214,” he said.

Sulaiman Adokwe, the PDP senator representing Nasarawa south, scored 91, 760 and lost to new entrant, Salihu Egyebola, of APC who scored 95,781.

Abdullahi Adamu, the INEC Returning Officer for the Nasarawa south District, announced this at the district’s collation centre in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

He said Mr. Egebola polled a total of of 95,760 to beat the incumbent Senator representing Nasarawa South, Suleiman Adokwe, who scored a total vote of 91,981.

“By the powers conferred on me by INEC, I therefore declared Architect Salihu-Hussaini-Egebola of tha APC having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes,” he said.

The northern senatorial district was however won by Philip Gyunka of the PDP after scoring 32,761 to defeat Sam Allu of APGA who polled 32,310