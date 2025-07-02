Two people have been reported killed after a flood and windstorm destroyed many houses in the Damboa and Askira-Uba local government areas of Borno State.

A downpour on Sunday forced many residents out of their homes in the Wovi and Gumsuri communities of Damboa.

Two women died, and many residents sustained injuries as the flood destroyed an undisclosed number of houses.

“The flood only affected Wovi and Gumsuri. The flood destroyed many houses. Unfortunately, two females lost their lives,” Ali Gambo, a resident of Damboa, said.

A severe windstorm tore through the Rumirgo area of Askira-Uba Local Government, destroying public and private infrastructure.

“The incident in Rumirgo happened a week ago. The windstorm destroyed many houses. Luckily, there was no injury,” Mohammed Uba, a resident of Askira Uba, said.

“The public buildings affected include Rumirgo B Primary School and Government Day Secondary School, Rumirgo. The roofs of many classes have been destroyed,” Ibrahim Bukar, a resident of Rumirgo, also said.

A local media outlet also reported that the incidents affected about 50 per cent of houses in both communities.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had warned that Borno is among several states at high risk of flooding from persistent rainfall.

NiMet’s seasonal forecasts had specifically flagged central parts of Borno State, where Damboa is located, as vulnerable to such disasters.

The flooding came little over nine months after a devastating flood hit Maiduguri, the state capital, following the collapse of the Alau Dam. The flood killed more than 30 people and destroyed public and private infrastructure.

Borno State Government speaks

Governor Babagana Zulum condoled with victims of floods and windstorms on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by Dauda Iliya, the governor’s special adviser on media, Mr Zulum described the incidents as tragic and deeply distressing.

“I received with profound sorrow the sad news of the devastating flood disaster in Wovi that claimed the lives of two women, as well as the destruction of homes in Gumsuri. Equally distressing is the windstorm in Rumirgo. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and everyone affected by these disasters,” the governor said.

He also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to assist all affected areas.

He assured residents that no victim would be left unattended.

“I have instructed SEMA to deliver relief materials to Gumsuri and Wovi without delay. We have already dispatched emergency aid to Rumirgo,” he said.

Governor Zulum called for adherence to early warning systems to minimise the impact of future natural disasters.

However, with the rainy season ongoing and more rainfall expected, fears are growing that the situation could deteriorate.

