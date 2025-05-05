Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has announced plans to close down the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Muna, Maiduguri, within the next few weeks.
The governor said this during an early morning visit to the camp on Monday.
Mr Zulum said the decision to shut down the camp was in line with his administration’s ongoing efforts to close all formal IDP camps within Maiduguri and its environs.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muna camp, established at the height of the humanitarian crisis in the state, currently hosts about 10,000 displaced persons.
The governor, however, noted that about 75 per cent of its residents had already been resettled.
He assured the remaining inhabitants that the government would provide support to improve their means of livelihood as they prepare to return to their communities.
He noted that the closure of the camp would mark another significant step in the state’s transition from emergency humanitarian response to long-term recovery and resettlement.
NAN also reports that during his first term, Mr Zulum had pledged to close all IDP camps in the state capital, a goal he has largely achieved with the closure of more than 12 camps already.
