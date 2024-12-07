The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday presented to various law enforcement agencies the report of its human rights investigation into the counter-insurgency operations of the Nigerian military in the North-east, calling for the prosecution of indicted personnel.

The chairperson of the Governing Council of the NHRC, Salamatu Suleiman, represented by a member, Kemi Okonyedo, presented the report to law enforcement agencies in Abuja on Friday.

An investigative panel set up by the NHRC formally released thereport containing its findings and recommendations in Abuja in November.

The seven-member Special Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violations in Counter-Insurgency Operations in North-East (SIIP North-East) indicted the Nigerian Army over a 2016 case of mass infanticide and other killings at Abisari in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State, North-east Nigeria.

However, the panel cleared the Army of allegations of mass abortion contained in a December 2022 investigative report of an international news outlet, Reuters.

Presenting the report to law enforcement agencies on behalf of the NHRC governing council chair on Friday, Ms Okonyedo said the killings in Abisare constituted a gross human right violation which must be addressed.

Ms Okonyedo said there ought to be “prosecution of those responsible for this heinous act through a court-martial and a referral of retired officers for proper prosecution by the Attorney General of the Federation.”

A member of the NHRC’s investigative panel, Ms Okonyedo, recalled her sadness she felt during hearing when she came face to face with the families of victims who were killed in Abisare.

She said the Nigerian military should be accountable for its actions to right the wrongs of the past.

She also called for “reforms aimed at strengthening accountability mechanisms within the military, including improved training on human rights and development of standards for military engagement that prioritise civilian protection.”

Present at the event were the representatives of the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Defence Headquarters, and the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Civil-Military Forum

Following the release of the panel’s report last month, the NHRC organised a Civil-Military Forum as part of the activities to mark International Human Rights Day which would be observed on 10 December.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, represented by the Senior Human Rights Adviser of the commission, Hilary Ogbonna, said that the primary goal of the civil-military forum was to bring together the NHRC and the Nigerian army to discuss practical steps for the implementation of the panel’s recommendation.

He said the forum was the first step in the right direction, adding that the issues to be addressed are not only about past violations.

The ultimate goal is about creating an enduring future where human rights are central to the operations of the Nigerian Armed forces.

“This will require commitment, transparency and the willingness to learn and grow from our past experiences,” he said.

Representatives of various law enforcement agencies at the event included, A.A Satomi, a wing commander, of the office the Chief of Defence Staff, Ugwuja Oliver of the NSDC, O.O Fadeyi, a captain, of the Nigerian Navy, and Christopher Kuje of the FRSC.

Also, a former military governor of Akwa Ibom State, Yakubu Bako, represented the NDLEA chair and D.A Akim represented Customs.

Findings and recommendations

The NHRC had set up the seven-member panel headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Abdu Aboki, in January 2023, following a December 2022 Reuters investigative report alleging that the Nigerian military ran a secret programme terminating at least 10,000 pregnancies of freed captives of Boko Haram terrorists in the troubled North-east region.

According to Reuters, many of the pregnancies resulted from rape of the kidnapped women and girls by Boko Haram fighters.

The federal government and the Nigerian military denied the allegations. But the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a probe.

In the heat of the controversy, the NHRC set up the panel to broadly investigate violations during the military’s counter-insurgency operations in the North-East over the years.

Highlighting the key findings of the panel in Abuja on 8 November, Mr Ogbonna said there was no evidence to back the allegations in the Reuters report. However, he said the Nigerian military was found culpable for infanticide, killing of children, and killings of other residents of Abisari village in Borno State.

The report from the panel revealed that the internal review process of the military had weakened. The SIIP North-East recommended a full internal review of the army.

Mr Ogbonna, while reading the recommendations of the SIIP North-East, proposed enhanced transparency in the prosecution process of terrorists by the army.

Reading some key findings and recommendations of the panel on Friday, Mr Ogbonna said the panel found that the internal review process of the military had weakened, recommending a full internal review of the army.

According to him, the panel recommended an enhanced transparency in the prosecution process of terrorists by the army.

“There should be transparency in the disciplinary process of the Nigerian Armed Forces, including publication of convictions that the Nigerian Armed Forces have recorded. It will help in the image of the force. It will also help Nigerians renew their home, in their armed forces.”

Other recommendations include putting in place institutional policy and regulatory reforms, internal investigation of human rights violations by the military, policy for community engagement, proper data management system, and cooperation mechanism between the NHRC with the military.

“This is a conversation that is just beginning. This is our first time formally engaging the armed forces on this report, and we know that in the next coming weeks, we will still have this conversation at a high level, with some of your leaders, because these recommendations must be implemented,” he said.

