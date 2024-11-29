The Borno State Government has warned private school proprietors against arbitrary fee hikes and non-compliance to its education regulations.

Lawan Wakilbe, the commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, gave the warning at an interactive session with private school owners on Friday in Maiduguri.

Mr Wakilbe spoke while addressing the state’s 2023 Revised Guidelines for Private Schools and Colleges and the National Policy on Education. He said it would no longer tolerate such practices.

He said private schools should always consult parents instead of taking unilateral decisions because such actions place an undue burden on families.

“It is unacceptable for schools to impose fee increases without first consulting Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs).

“Parents are key stakeholders in education, and their voices must be heard in decisions that affect their children’s schooling,” he said.

The commissioner emphasised that noncompliance with the state’s education guidelines was not negotiable, particularly on schools’ financial transparency and safety guidelines.

He urged them to stop admitting students without proper documentation and registering external examination candidates without following due processes.

“We will not tolerate schools cutting corners or disregarding the rules.

“Proper documentation and adherence to regulations are fundamental to ensuring the credibility and success of our education system,” he said.

The commissioner warned that schools found violating the regulations would face penalties, including potential suspension of operating licences.

He stressed the need for structural integrity in school buildings, particularly multi-story facilities, to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The commissioner called for joint efforts to tackle the rising cases of student indiscipline, warning that schools failing to maintain order would face stricter penalties.

He added that the government was committed to making education accessible and affordable to all.

He reiterated that private schools were important partners in this mission, but they must operate responsibly and in the community’s interest.

Mr Wakilbe assured the stakeholders that the ministry would intensify its monitoring efforts to ensure full compliance with all regulations.

NAN reports that the interactive session also provided an avenue for the proprietors to voice their challenges.

Babagana Alkali, chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Borno State Chapter, lauded the government’s commitment and pledged the proprietors’ willingness to comply.

He, however, appealed for more government support in teachers’ training and licensing of private higher institutions.

Halima Abubakar, a parent, said the warning by the state government had given her hope.

“Every time the fees go up, it’s like a blow to families like me. The government’s intervention is long overdue,” she said.

Another parent, Yusuf Ahmed, called for stricter enforcement of the regulations.

“We’ve seen these warnings before, but this time we need action. Schools should know they can’t always take advantage of us,” he said.

At the meeting, copies of the national and state education guidelines were distributed to all proprietors to facilitate adherence.

(NAN)

